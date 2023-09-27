Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Lufthansa Cargo starts operating from Helsinki and Copenhagen

Lufthansa Cargo Photo 24309638 © Boarding1now Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • New in the A321 route network: a weekly flight connection from Helsinki to Frankfurt
  • Second frequency connection from Copenhagen to Frankfurt for commercial cargo
  • Customized solutions with shorter transport times

Lufthansa Cargo proudly introduces the A321F to the region Nordics and Baltics and increases frequencies in Danish market. On the 28th of September, Lufthansa Cargo will start operating from Helsinki (HEL) to Copenhagen (CPH) once a week as well a second frequency a week ex Copenhagen (CPH) to Frankfurt (FRA) for commercial cargo, flight number LH8355. The routings will allow late deliveries in HEL and CPH on D3 and offer connections from FRA already next morning to the entire Lufthansa Cargo network. Each of the new aircraft can carry 28 tons of cargo and adds significant capacity into the region. To increase capacity, a further connection to Stockholm (ARN) will follow soon.

“We are very pleased about the successful start of this new flight connections. It reflects, geographically alone, what we want to offer our customers with our A321F: Fast services, across borders and matching the needs of the transported goods,” highlights Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

For a year now, Lufthansa Cargo has been successfully offering customers fast and flexible transport solutions with its A321F connections, whether in scheduled or charter business. Since the end of June, Lufthansa Cargo has been operating with three A321F freighters. By late summer, the fleet will grow to a total of four aircraft. The Airbus A321 freighter is a twin-engine medium-haul aircraft. Thanks to advanced technology, it is very powerful while being fuel-efficient. With 14 pallet and container positions on the main deck and ten on the lower deck, it has a total payload of 28 metric tons. The adjustments and extensions to the flight schedule on short and medium-haul routes, including the Nordic countries, associated with the further expansion of the fleet are currently being planned.

In addition to the expanded short- and medium-haul offering, Lufthansa Cargo will offer its customers 79 weekly connections with 17 Boeing 777 freighters to intercontinental destinations in this year’s summer flight schedule and market the belly capacities of more than 7,000 flights operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings Discover and SunExpress.

