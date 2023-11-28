Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Lion Electric announces workforce reduction

PRESS RELEASE

27 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

MONTREALNov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today a workforce reduction aimed at rationalizing its cost structure and improving its ability to reach its profitability objectives.

The reduction affects 150 employees (approximately 10% of Lion’s total headcount) in production overhead, manufacturing, product development and administrative functions, both in Canada and the United States.

“Although this was a very difficult decision and we are sad to part ways with valued employees, this initiative was the right thing to do for the business at this point in time”, said Marc Bedard, CEO-Founder of Lion. “I am confident that the workforce remaining in place is more than capable to continue growing Lion’s leadership”, he added.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric school buses. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles’ components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.  

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

Lion Electric

