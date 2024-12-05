Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Hede adds capacity, chartering more feeders to expand transpacific services

GXO: HAMMEREDMAERSK: BOUNCING BACKDSV: FLIRTING WITH NEW HIGHS AMZN: NEW HIGH IN RECORD MARKETS WMT: RECORD IN RECORD MARKETSDSV: UPGRADEGM: BIG CHINA IMPAIRMENTCHRW: DEFENSIVEKO: GENERATIVE AI VISIONKO: AI USAGEKO: MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCEGXO: NO SALE NO MOREGXO: CEO EXITDSV: TINY LITTLE CHANGE

unnamed
Photo: Hede Shipping
By

China’s Hede (Hong Kong) International Shipping, a newcomer to the transpacific trade, has now chartered all four of German tonnage provider F Laeisz’s feeder ships as it expands its e-commerce express service to the US west coast.

This month, Hede chartered the last of the four, the 2,800 teu Porto, for $28,000/day for 40 months, having fixed the other three similar-sized ships between May and August, the Pontresina, for $18,000/day for two years, and Pona and Posen, both for 40 months from July and August, respectively, or $28,000/day.

VesselsValue shows that, in all, Hede has chartered 15 feeder and small panamax boxships, including the 1,800 teu Androklis, last month, from Capital Executive Ship Management for a year for $27,750/day.

Linerlytica said box ship charter rates had kept rallying as 2024 draws to a close, with average prices jumping 165% over the year. As liner operators, especially MSC, continue fighting for market share by hunting down as much open tonnage as possible, supply has tightened.

Originally operating routes between China, Japan and South Korea, Hede started transpacific services in March, joining TS Lines and SeaLead Shipping that both resumed Asia-North American sailings as freight rates soared amid restricted crossings through the Panama Canal and the Red Sea crisis.

Targeting Chinese e-commerce retailers seeking faster arrival in the US, Hede offers express services between Shanghai, Huanghua and Los Angeles.

Alphaliner this week said aggressive capacity additions (through chartering) had allowed Hede, SeaLead and TS Lines to achieve a combined 1% market share on the transpacific. The three carriers’ footprint remains modest as they operate smaller ships, compared with the average vessel size of 9,550 teu on the trade.

