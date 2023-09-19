HBR: How to address the supply-chain staffing crisis

By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2023

Harvard Business Review writes:

Our global supply chains are stressed and under pressure, not only because of material shortfalls and shipping delays, but also due to labor shortages in key sectors. Skills shortages are now seen across all points of the supply-chain continuum, from sourcing to production, logistics, and delivery of goods and services. These gaps range from more manual tasks, such as warehouse order picking, to building and maintaining supply-chain systems. Technology is now advanced enough to fill in many of the gaps resulting from skills shortages but cannot do it alone. Rebuilding distressed supply chains will require a combination of technology and human skills development strategies.

Recruiting and keeping qualified workers is cited as the leading challenge for the 2,000 supply chain executives responding to a recent survey by MHI, a supply-chain industry trade association. A majority, 57%, state that hiring and retaining qualified workers is this year’s greatest challenge, along with 56% struggling with ongoing specific talent shortages.

A range of industries sensitive to supply-chain vulnerabilities face labor shortages, led by durable goods manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and health services, according to an analysis by of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Even if every unemployed person with experience in the durable goods manufacturing industry were employed, the industry would fill only around 75% of the vacant jobs,” the report states.

Sensitive Industries

Executives and experts across affected industries agree it’s urgent to solve skills shortfalls…

The full post can be read here.