Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

HBR: How to address the supply-chain staffing crisis

Job Search Human Resources Employees Searching Concept
© Rawpixelimages
By

Harvard Business Review writes:

Our global supply chains are stressed and under pressure, not only because of material shortfalls and shipping delays, but also due to labor shortages in key sectors. Skills shortages are now seen across all points of the supply-chain continuum, from sourcing to production, logistics, and delivery of goods and services. These gaps range from more manual tasks, such as warehouse order picking, to building and maintaining supply-chain systems. Technology is now advanced enough to fill in many of the gaps resulting from skills shortages but cannot do it alone. Rebuilding distressed supply chains will require a combination of technology and human skills development strategies.

Recruiting and keeping qualified workers is cited as the leading challenge for the 2,000 supply chain executives responding to a recent survey by MHI, a supply-chain industry trade association. A majority, 57%, state that hiring and retaining qualified workers is this year’s greatest challenge, along with 56% struggling with ongoing specific talent shortages.

A range of industries sensitive to supply-chain vulnerabilities face labor shortages, led by durable goods manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and health services, according to an analysis by of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Even if every unemployed person with experience in the durable goods manufacturing industry were employed, the industry would fill only around 75% of the vacant jobs,” the report states.

Sensitive Industries

Executives and experts across affected industries agree it’s urgent to solve skills shortfalls…

The full post can be read here.

Topics

Harvard Business Review

Most Read

Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping

Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts

Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport

EXCLUSIVE: Ceva shake-up comes with high-profile casualties

Carriers struggle as they pull capacity to boost floundering spot rates

MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator

DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights

Lithium batteries blamed for blaze at UK warehouse storing electric scooters

Cargolux unions stand firm, as striking workers reject claims by CEO

Evergreen steps up scrapping with two-ship sale as Indian steel prices firm

EXCLUSIVE: Top executive leaves DB Schenker

Amazon launches 'end-to-end' logistics for selling partners

Flexport's Ryan Petersen talks to CNBC about product and profitability

Maersk launches 'a new age' with the first green methanol ship

The Loadstar explains: methanol-powered ships

EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel unveils new Europe leader