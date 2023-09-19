Green push: Mærsk and CMA CGM join forces

By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2023

19 September 2023

CMA CGM and Maersk join forces to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry

– Both CMA CGM and Maersk have set ambitious Net Zero target and invest extensively in the energy transition in shipping.

– The two leading shipping companies will work together to develop the use of alternative greener fuels for container vessel propulsion.

– Maersk and CMA CGM affirm their readiness to collaboratively engage with regulatory stakeholders to secure the decarbonization of the sector.

Copenhagen, Denmark – A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S and CMA CGM have decided to join forces on several areas relating to decarbonization, in full compliance with all laws and regulations.

As frontrunners of the energy transition in shipping, both companies are convinced that joint action will help accelerating the green transition in shipping, learning from each other to go further and faster.

CMA CGM and Maersk have set a net-zero target for their shipping business, have identified scalable solutions that can create impact in this decade, and have already individually taken ambitious paths on promoting decarbonization for shipping.

Maersk has been ordering vessels that can be operated on bio/e-methanol.

CMA CGM has been ordering LNG-propelled vessels, that can also be operated on bio/e-methane, the new green equivalent of current LNG, and has also placed orders for vessels that can be operated on bio/e-methanol.

While these two fuel streams appear now as the most mature among existing solutions, both companies expect the future fuel mix of shipping will include other streams that should be developed in the coming years.

An ambitious collaboration to develop the future of fuels for the shipping industry

Specifically, both shipping lines will work more together to develop the use of alternative greener fuels for container vessel propulsion, namely:

– Developing high standards for alternative sustainable, green fuels – including the analysis of full lifecycle and related greenhouse gasses – and helping to setting the framework of mass production of green methane and green methanol.

– Developing and maintaining standards for operation of green methanol vessels with regards to safety and bunkering, as well as accelerating port readiness for bunkering and supply of bio/e-methanol at key ports around the world.

– Continuing to explore jointly R&D on other components of the net zero solution as new alternative fuels, like ammonia, or innovation technology for our ships.

Two leading shipping companies to push advocacy together for the energy transition of the industry

Moreover, Maersk and CMA-CGM both agree to the fundamental role of regulation in securing the decarbonization of the sector. Both companies warmly welcome the outcome of the recent Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organization during which the IMO’s 2023 strategy for reducing GHG Emissions from Ships was adopted, with reinforced targets to tackle harmful emissions.

Maersk and CMA CGM remain committed to jointly advocating for and encouraging IMO Member States to adopt ambitious measures in their pursuit of the highest attainable goals. Regional measures such as the EU Fit for 55 and the Inflation Reduction Act in the US are welcomed by both companies to help stimulate demand for green shipping solutions.

CMA CGM and Maersk affirm their readiness to collaboratively engage with regulatory stakeholders in establishing a robust and sustainable international regulatory GHG framework and invite other international shipping lines who so wish to join them in this cooperation with the regulatory institutions. Such a framework is in both our companies’ perspective a prerequisite to reducing carbon emissions for the shipping industry and securing a level-playing field for a global business environment.

“This partnership is a milestone for the decarbonization of our industry. By combining the know-how and the expertise of two shipping leaders, we will accelerate the development of new solutions and technologies, enabling our industry to reach its CO2 reduction targets. We are looking forward to being joined by other companies,” says Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group.

“A.P. Moller – Maersk wants to accelerate the green transition in shipping and logistics and to do so, we need strong involvement from partners across the industry. We are pleased to have an ally in CMA CGM and it’s a testament that when we united through determined efforts and partnerships, a tangible and optimistic path toward a sustainable future emerges,” says Vincent Clerc, Chief Executive Officer at A.P. Moller – Maersk.

About Maersk:

A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logisticsservices, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.

About CMA CGM:

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of around 623 vessels. The Group transported 21.7 million TEU containers (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2022. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics player which transported 522,000 tonnes of air cargo and more than 22 million shipments of inland freight, and its air cargo division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to provide customers a comprehensive and increasingly efficient offering, thanks to new shipping, inland, air freight and logistics solutions. Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in its use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero-Carbon target for 2050. Each year, via the CMA CGM Foundation, the Group supports thousands of children as part of its efforts to promote education for all and equal opportunities. The CMA CGM Foundation also intervenes in humanitarian crises requiring an emergency response by calling on the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world. Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 155,000 people worldwide, including nearly 4,000 in Marseille where its head office is located.