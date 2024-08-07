Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Uber Freight Ebitda still in the red, and revenue continues to slide

MAERSK: DOWN ON NUMBERS MAERSK: 'NON-OCEAN BUSINESSES LEADING' DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEGXO: ORGANIC GROWTH AND DE-LEVERAGING GXO: WINCANTON TAILWIND GXO: HUMANOIDE RISK AND REWARDGXO: US DEMAND TALKEXPD: FALLING GXO: CASH FLOW FOCUSGXO: UK AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE ON THE RADAREXPD: HEADCOUNTEXPD: AIR GROWTHEXPD: NUMBERS OUTGXO: 'PLEASED TO CONFIRM GUIDANCE' GXO: CONF CALL CAT: HEAVY DELIVERYGXO: SOLIDLINE: DEFENSIVE SO FAR

MAERSK: DOWN ON NUMBERS MAERSK: 'NON-OCEAN BUSINESSES LEADING' DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEGXO: ORGANIC GROWTH AND DE-LEVERAGING GXO: WINCANTON TAILWIND GXO: HUMANOIDE RISK AND REWARDGXO: US DEMAND TALKEXPD: FALLING GXO: CASH FLOW FOCUSGXO: UK AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE ON THE RADAREXPD: HEADCOUNTEXPD: AIR GROWTHEXPD: NUMBERS OUTGXO: 'PLEASED TO CONFIRM GUIDANCE' GXO: CONF CALL CAT: HEAVY DELIVERYGXO: SOLIDLINE: DEFENSIVE SO FAR

Uber Freight
© Dennizn
By

FreightWaves reports:

Uber Freight continues to struggle to get into positive EBITDA, and its quarterly revenue was the lowest full-quarter figure since it absorbed Transplace in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for Uber Freight was negative $12 million. That actually is the strongest performance on that measurement since the fourth quarter of 2022, when Uber Freight posted negative EBITDA of $8 million. Its only positive EBITDA quarter was in the third quarter of 2022, at $1 million.

But it was revenue that came in at a new low for Uber Freight following its acquisition of Transplace at the end of 2022. In that quarter, revenue for Uber Freight was $1.082 billion, but that only reflected a combined business from Nov. 12 onward…

To read the full post, please click here.

Topics

Most read news

Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume

Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?

USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy

Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices

Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1

Port of Colombo: there's good news – and there's bad news

ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'

Political upheaval in Bangladesh sees factories close and supply chain chaos

Customers will accept 'double-whammy' of peak surcharges, reckons UPS CEO

Capacity crunch: which airlines have been adding air freight capacity?

'Demand surcharge' disclosure sinks DHL

DHL sees H1 profits plummet, but XPO gains momentum in North America

More rain sees normal service resumed on the Panama Canal – almost

Expected strong peak season the 'cherry on the cake' for airlines

Air rate anger from Bangladesh exporters as carriers 'cash in' on logjams

News in Brief podcast | Week 32 2024 | Ocean rate ‘tipping point’ and soaring air cargo market 