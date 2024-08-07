FW: Uber Freight Ebitda still in the red, and revenue continues to slide

By LoadstarEditorial 07/08/2024

FreightWaves reports:

Uber Freight continues to struggle to get into positive EBITDA, and its quarterly revenue was the lowest full-quarter figure since it absorbed Transplace in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for Uber Freight was negative $12 million. That actually is the strongest performance on that measurement since the fourth quarter of 2022, when Uber Freight posted negative EBITDA of $8 million. Its only positive EBITDA quarter was in the third quarter of 2022, at $1 million.

But it was revenue that came in at a new low for Uber Freight following its acquisition of Transplace at the end of 2022. In that quarter, revenue for Uber Freight was $1.082 billion, but that only reflected a combined business from Nov. 12 onward…

To read the full post, please click here.