FreightWise acquires Kuebix

Conducting Negotiations in Modern Boardroom
By

PRESS RELEASE

FreightWise Acquires Kuebix, Secures Future for TMS Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FreightWise, a leading provider of data-driven supply chain solutions, has acquired Kuebix, a transportation management system (TMS) software provider. This acquisition enables FreightWise to provide expanded, high-value managed services that address a broader range of clients’ shipping needs.

By continuing to offer Kuebix as part of FreightWise’s transportation management portfolio, FreightWise can provide greater value through customized supply chain services tailored to each customer. FreightWise is committed to continued investment in the Kuebix product suite. This provides stability and continuity for existing Kuebix customers who can continue to rely on the TMS platform with confidence.

“We are thrilled to bring Kuebix on board and write the next chapter of its future,” said Chris Cochran, CEO of FreightWise. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering flexible solutions that help customers optimize their supply chain operations and opens up new possibilities for both companies,” he added.

The acquisition represents a strategic step forward for FreightWise as it looks to serve a wider spectrum of customers with diverse service models. The company also gains key technological expertise to better address some of the complex challenges in the transportation and logistics industry.

Integration is slated to begin immediately, but the transfer of Kuebix operations and customers will be seamless and not impact daily operations. The company will leverage the strengths of both organizations to unlock innovation and drive the next phase of growth.

About FreightWise:

FreightWise was founded to fill a gap in the transportation space by providing a SaaS platform that solves challenges in clients’ visibility, optimization, manual processes and cost. By leveraging technology, innovation, agile development and industry expertise, the product tightly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure to reduce time, money and resources spent on shipping. FreightWise serves clients in all verticals, in all states and of all sizes. More information is available at http://www.freightwisellc.com.

Contacts

Kristine Glenn, [email protected], 513.317.3890

FreightWise Kuebix

