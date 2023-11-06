Focus on tech sees EV Cargo secure new UK contracts

By LoadstarEditorial 06/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Investments in technology-enabled supply chains and a distribution network powered by a world-class control tower system has helped global freight forwarding and supply chain services company EV Cargo win new UK contracts with three new customers across road freight, warehousing and contract logistics.

Having undertaken a strategic review of resource allocation across its UK fleet, driven by wider market conditions which have impacted the UK logistics sector over the last three years, EV Cargo has integrated technology to drive efficiency and enhance agility.

EV Cargo’s global platform, with its specific expertise in Asia, provides seamless end-to-end solutions, enabling in-country product receipt, eCommerce fulfilment and final mile B2B and B2C distribution. Its UK control tower provides real-time tracking capabilities across the national fleet and robust 4PL partner network, leveraging data to provide a more responsive service and deliver an excellent customer experience.

Working for AllPond Solutions, EV Cargo will handle the importation and receipt of freight from global manufacturing locations, store goods at its flagship contract logistics hub at Ashby and handle the final distribution, ensuring a full end-to-end solution managed by EV Cargo people and systems.

Full and part-load B2B order distribution to retailers will be undertaken, with smaller consignments handled by EV Cargo’s express network Palletforce, and eCommerce fulfilment in conjunction with Amazon Prime.

Coming out on top of a competitive tender process, EV Cargo will provide warehousing, eCommerce fulfilment and road distribution to Versuni, home to some of the world’s most-renowned domestic appliance brands. Imported sea freight will be palletised, stored and distributed to retailers, with eCommerce and B2C order fulfilment also undertaken.

EV Cargo’s unrivalled expertise in drinks logistics also played a key role in securing the warehousing and distribution of Pernod products. It will transport products from manufacturing locations, provide bonded warehousing at Ashby, manage order and case picking and handle the onward distribution.

Andy Humpherson, EV Cargo Solutions CEO, said: “Since the pandemic, we’ve been transitioning to a more asset-light and technology-enabled operating model where our owned fleet is supported by EV Cargo’s extensive 4PL platform and the Palletforce express network, all connected by our world-class control tower system. That has allowed us to become more agile and efficient which in turn has helped secure these new contract wins.

“Our state-of-the-art contract logistics hub in Ashby, with its BRC accreditation and bonded facilities, is at the heart of our UK domestic network and ensures we can provide the best possible service to customers with the flexibility to respond to market conditions, supported by our tier 1 WMS system Blue Yonder.

“Managed seamlessly on a global level by EV Cargo people, technology and systems, we offer a quality concept-to-consumer service encompassing global freight transportation, order fulfilment, eCommerce and last-mile B2B and B2C distribution.”