Etihad Cargo ramps up cargo capacity for China

By LoadstarEditorial 23/08/2023

Etihad Cargo has further enhanced the carrier’s freighter network with the addition of a weekly freighter service to Guangzhou. Offering a new freighter route to Guangzhou comes in response to increased demand for cargo capacity for China and bolsters Etihad Cargo’s existing freighter network, bringing the total number of freighter services for mainland China to ten per week.

“With the introduction of a new freighter service between our Abu Dhabi hub and Guangzhou, combined with increased frequencies across China via Etihad Cargo’s freighter services and the airline’s passenger flights, customers and partners benefit from increased cargo capacity. Expanding the carrier’s reach into the Chinese market not only meets the increased demand for cargo capacity in this region but will also further strengthen ties between the UAE and China, providing more opportunities for increased collaboration between the two countries,” said Leonard Rodrigues, Head of Revenue Management, Fleet and Network at Etihad Cargo.

The Head of Marketing Department of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport said: “This significant milestone reflects our enduring partnership since the launch of Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi-Guangzhou passenger flight route in October last year, which played a vital role in the recovery of the Guangzhou market and the Greater Bay Area in the post-pandemic era. The introduction of this all-cargo scheduled flight route will further enhance trade and logistics development between Guangzhou and Abu Dhabi International Airport, while strengthening connectivity between the Middle East, China, and other Belt and Road Initiative economies. We eagerly anticipate a brighter future as we continue to work closely with Etihad Airways.”

In recent months, Etihad Cargo has continued to add depth to the carrier’s Asian network, launching a fourth Chinese gateway to its network, offering a weekly freighter service to the Hubei Province of China. The carrier’s inaugural flight to Ezhou Huahu Airport arrived on 18 August, making Etihad Cargo the first international carrier to operate flights to China’s first professional cargo airport. The carrier also offers eight weekly freighter flights to Shanghai.

Complementing Etihad Cargo’s expanding freighter network, the carrier offers additional belly capacity for China via ten passenger flights per week to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. Via the carrier’s growing road feeder services network in China, Etihad Cargo also offers customers and partners access to 25 domestic mainland Chinese destinations, providing seamless connectivity across the Chinese market.

Etihad Cargo continuously evaluates its global network and remains committed to increasing frequencies and introducing new destinations to ensure the carrier can fully meet capacity requirements and remain the air cargo partner of choice.