DP World Australia launches new rail service

By LoadstarEditorial 20/05/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Sydney, Australia – 20 MAY, 2024: DP World has announced the expansion of its Australian operations and the launch of its new rail service at Stockland’s Yennora Intermodal Terminal, one of the largest logistics facilities in the Southern Hemisphere.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony was today held at the Terminal, attended by Julia Finn, Member for Granville (NSW), Parliamentary Secretary to the NSW Premier; Amna Al-Suwaidi, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Australia; Nicolaj Noes, Executive Vice President, Oceania, DP World; Tarun Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Stockland; and Marika Calfas, CEO, NSW Ports.

From today, the Yennora Intermodal Terminal will offer two direct rail services to and from Port Botany per day on a dedicated DP World-owned and operated rail line. The daily port-rail service is expected to manage an annual rail capacity of 160,000 20-foot cargo shipping containers, known as TEUs, to achieve higher efficiencies. It is also expected to reduce up to 160 truck trips per day, lowering overall emissions.

This significant milestone will enable DP World to provide an integrated supply chain solution across landside operations, contract logistics and freight forwarding. DP World’s enhanced logistics capabilities will provide cost efficiencies, reduce transit times, and improve supply chain resilience.

Nicolaj Noes, Executive Vice President, Oceania, DP World, said: “At DP World, we are establishing our own assets and building infrastructure where it’s needed to create seamless connections and provide increased control and flexibility. Our partnership with Stockland and expanded presence at the Yennora Intermodal Terminal means that we can offer services that suit the growing needs of our customers, and they can better rely on us to ensure their goods are delivered in a timely manner.

”Tarun Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Stockland said: “We’re delighted to be a partner in DP World’s growth strategy in Australia, and proud to support the launch of their rail business at the Yennora Intermodal Terminal. The terminal’s direct connection to ports, roads, and rail improves the logistics that businesses need in serving their customers. Its scale also enables DP World and its customers to take advantage of the growing economic opportunities in the region. We look forward to continuing our work with DP World to bring to life the exciting vision of the Yennora Intermodal Terminal.”

Shared Long Term Vision for a Major Contracts Logistics Hub

Located around 30 kilometres west of the Sydney central business district, Stockland’s Yennora Intermodal Terminal is one of the largest distribution centres in Oceania and is strategically positioned as a key logistics hub in Sydney. Covering more than 70 hectares with 300,000 square metres of warehouse space, it has the scale, connectivity and flexibility to meet supply chain requirements for customers to improve the speed and cost of transporting cargo to and from Port Botany and surrounding areas.

In August 2023, DP World entered a strategic partnership with Stockland to operate a warehousing facility and dedicated port-rail service. Today, DP World manages about 125,000 square metres of warehousing space at Yennora, and alongside this rail service, is well-positioned to offer a fully integrated supply chain service for customers.