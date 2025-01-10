Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DHL vs MyPillow

ID 33899514 © Photographerlondon | Dreamstime.com
AP reports a Minnesota judge has ordered MyPillow “to pay nearly $778,000 for unpaid bills and other costs to package delivery service DHL, which had sued the company that’s synonymous with its founder, chief pitchman and election denier Mike Lindell”.

It added:

“The award includes over $48,000 in interest and over $4,800 for DHL’s attorney’s fees. The order, signed last month by Hennepin County Judge Susan Burke, said MyPillow had agreed in October to pay DHL $550,000 but failed to do so and did not send anyone to a hearing last month on DHL’s effort to collect.”

The full post can be read here.

