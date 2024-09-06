Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

DC360: MyCarrier expands shipping services with Curant payment technology

DSV: UNLUCKY FRIDAYSMAERSK: WEAK AGAINWMT: NEW PARTNERSHIPXPO: HAMMEREDKNIN: LEGAL FIGHTF: UPDATEMAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAIN

DSV: UNLUCKY FRIDAYSMAERSK: WEAK AGAINWMT: NEW PARTNERSHIPXPO: HAMMEREDKNIN: LEGAL FIGHTF: UPDATEMAERSK: CROSS-BORDER BOOST MAERSK: NIGERIA TERMINAL EXPANSION FDX: 'NON-EVENT' CORPORATE STRUCTURE UPDATE XPO: WINNERS AND LOSERS ODFL: 'SOFTNESS'XPO: FEEL THE PAIN

Close up businessmen shaking hands during a meeting. Handshake deal business corporate.
Photo: © Dreamstime.com
By

Digitalcommerce360.com reports:

MyCarrier, an online shipping and transportation service for carriers and shippers, has acquired digital payments firm Curant to flush out an order-to-payment shipping system, MyCarrier announced this week.

“This acquisition accelerates our mission to digitize the industry for both the shipper and carrier,” Chris Scheid, MyCurrent president and chief operating officer, said in a LinkedIn post. “By replacing manual processes with automation, we will increase accuracy and provide a single pane of glass to both parties on payment status.”

MyCarrier and Curant did not disclose the terms of the deal…

More here.

Topics

Most read news

East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers

DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim

Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China

MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport

Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build

Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'

Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM

CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation

DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade

Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia

DP World completes Cargo Services acquisition

Russia said to be sending incendiary devices in European parcels

Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet

UK hauliers welcome MSC purchase of rival and eye new box line deals