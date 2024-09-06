DC360: MyCarrier expands shipping services with Curant payment technology

By LoadstarEditorial 06/09/2024

Digitalcommerce360.com reports:

MyCarrier, an online shipping and transportation service for carriers and shippers, has acquired digital payments firm Curant to flush out an order-to-payment shipping system, MyCarrier announced this week.

“This acquisition accelerates our mission to digitize the industry for both the shipper and carrier,” Chris Scheid, MyCurrent president and chief operating officer, said in a LinkedIn post. “By replacing manual processes with automation, we will increase accuracy and provide a single pane of glass to both parties on payment status.”

MyCarrier and Curant did not disclose the terms of the deal…

