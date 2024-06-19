Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CS: Election risk returns

MAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLYAMZN: INVESTING BIG IN GERMANYPLD: BID UP IN MEXICOKO: RUSSIA DEALINGSFWRD: REVENGE TIME ON WEAKNESSDSV: LACKING MOMENTUM EXPD: CASHING INGXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADAR

MAERSK: CEO ON GREEN CHALLENGESMAERSK: GREEN PUSH BACKED BY NIKEAMZN: INVESTMENT TALLYAMZN: INVESTING BIG IN GERMANYPLD: BID UP IN MEXICOKO: RUSSIA DEALINGSFWRD: REVENGE TIME ON WEAKNESSDSV: LACKING MOMENTUM EXPD: CASHING INGXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADAR

Businessman looks on collapse domino effect. Stress resistance business. Financial stability. Recovery business. Evaluation of cash risks. Creating a strategy. Management and planning. Decision making
By

CHARLES SCHWAB‘s Jeffrey Kleintop writes:

A top risk for investors, elections may see a shift from centrist to more populist policy that could slow exports, raise inflation, and increase volatility in the global markets.

In our 2024 Outlook and in our recently published Mid-Year Outlook, we identified elections as a top risk for investors this year, likely bringing the return of volatility from some of the lowest levels measured by the stock market volatility indexes in the U.S. and Europe (VIX and VSTOXX) in decades. Volatility jumped last week in reaction to the decision by French President Macron to call a snap election to be held at the end of June, after his party had disappointing results in the European Parliamentary elections. The move risks an abrupt change in domestic leadership that could worsen France’s already stretched budget deficit. French government bonds sold off and took the banks that own them along for the ride. The volatility could continue with the French election still weeks away and more elections in other countries for investors to consider over the remainder of the year…

To read the full post, please click here.

 

Topics

Election risk

Most read news

Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts

Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage

More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays

East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages

Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway

Rail strike in Canada likely as 'essential services' hurdle seems to have tumbled

Intra-Asia rates hit new heights as demand grows

DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe 

'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue

FedEx to shed up to 2,000 posts in European consolidation

Airfreight maintains 'remarkable' volumes, as ecommerce soars

Indian exporters face new surcharges as capacity to Europe tightens

News Podcast | June 2024 | Place your bets: Early peak season or ticking timebomb?

New US clampdown on goods from Chinese firms using forced labour

West Med transhipment tangle sees carriers eye Nador West port project

Analysis: DSV CEO Lund by the book – that is not enough