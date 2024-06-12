Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CMA CGM launches new China-Europe service

FDX: JOB CUTS IN EUROPEDSV: STANDARDISATION RULESDSV: NETWORK FOCUSDSV: CEO TALKSODFL: DEFENSIVETGT: YIELD UP MILDLYAAPL: RECORDZIM: CASINO STOCKDAC: TAKING PROFITGM: NEWS HIGHSF: TOP PICKUPS: BULKY DELIVERIESKNIN: FALLING FASTDHL: BETTER THAN OTHERSMAERSK: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: BAD DAY FDX: YIELD PLAYATSG: STRUGGLING NO MORE

FDX: JOB CUTS IN EUROPEDSV: STANDARDISATION RULESDSV: NETWORK FOCUSDSV: CEO TALKSODFL: DEFENSIVETGT: YIELD UP MILDLYAAPL: RECORDZIM: CASINO STOCKDAC: TAKING PROFITGM: NEWS HIGHSF: TOP PICKUPS: BULKY DELIVERIESKNIN: FALLING FASTDHL: BETTER THAN OTHERSMAERSK: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: BAD DAY FDX: YIELD PLAYATSG: STRUGGLING NO MORE

default_image
© Khunaspix Dreamstime.
By

CMA CGM Group announces the launch of the FRENCH PEAK SERVICE, an exceptional seasonal service to meet the sudden increase in maritime transport demand between Asia, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

Seven additional vessels with a capacity of 7,000 TEUs will be deployed from June 30 to early September, with bi-weekly departures from China to alternating destinations in Northern Europe (Le Havre, Antwerp) and the Mediterranean (Fos-sur-Mer, Malta). 

The FRENCH PEAK SERVICE will rotate every 15 days between: 

  • Yantian – Vung Tau – Singapore – Le Havre – Antwerp – back to China

 Or alternatively, between:

  • Shekou – Vung Tau – Singapore – Fos-sur-Mer – Malta – back to China

 The first departure of this seasonal service will take place on June 30 from the port of Yantian with the vessel APL OREGON.

This exceptional measure will increase available capacity by 25% on a highly demanded route at the start of the peak season, helping to alleviate pressures on maritime transport supply.

With an additional call every two weeks alternately at the ports of Le Havre and Fos-sur-Mer, this seasonal service particularly strengthens service to France, better meeting the needs of French importers and exporters.

The implementation of this new service demonstrates CMA CGM’s ability to rapidly adapt its offerings to meet customer demand and support them in managing their supply chains in the context of disruptions to major maritime routes.

Topics

Most read news

Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning

'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge

Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement

French ports face a month of chaos and disruption as workers strike

Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers

Samsung lodges biggest complaint yet: for 96,000 'erroneous' D&D charges

Threat of Canadian rail strike looms again after bid for conciliation fails

Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel

Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections

Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic

Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport

Chinese container makers reveal surge in orders

Blank sailings on the rise at Canadian ports as carriers fret over rail strike

Wan Hai and Cosco launch more transpacific services as rates soar

Brighter outlook, with air cargo on course for double-digit growth

Regional carriers dip toes in long-haul trades again as rates soar