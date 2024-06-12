CMA CGM launches new China-Europe service

By LoadstarEditorial 12/06/2024

CMA CGM Group announces the launch of the FRENCH PEAK SERVICE, an exceptional seasonal service to meet the sudden increase in maritime transport demand between Asia, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean.

Seven additional vessels with a capacity of 7,000 TEUs will be deployed from June 30 to early September, with bi-weekly departures from China to alternating destinations in Northern Europe (Le Havre, Antwerp) and the Mediterranean (Fos-sur-Mer, Malta).

The FRENCH PEAK SERVICE will rotate every 15 days between:

Yantian – Vung Tau – Singapore – Le Havre – Antwerp – back to China

Or alternatively, between:

Shekou – Vung Tau – Singapore – Fos-sur-Mer – Malta – back to China

The first departure of this seasonal service will take place on June 30 from the port of Yantian with the vessel APL OREGON.

This exceptional measure will increase available capacity by 25% on a highly demanded route at the start of the peak season, helping to alleviate pressures on maritime transport supply.

With an additional call every two weeks alternately at the ports of Le Havre and Fos-sur-Mer, this seasonal service particularly strengthens service to France, better meeting the needs of French importers and exporters.

The implementation of this new service demonstrates CMA CGM’s ability to rapidly adapt its offerings to meet customer demand and support them in managing their supply chains in the context of disruptions to major maritime routes.