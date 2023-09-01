Christian Bonnet joins Nippon Express as senior key account director lifestyle

By LoadstarEditorial 01/09/2023

Christian Bonnet is joining Nippon Express today as senior key account director lifestyle.

Mr Bonnet, a well known industry figure has vast experience, having served in executive roles at, among others, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, JAS Worldwide and DSV.

He said: “Nippon Express has an established and recognised leadership within the industry and the customer market, which really appealed to me.

“With its fully integrated worldwide logistics set-up for lifestyle (fashion/FMCG), its growth and latest investments, Nippon Express today counts 73,400 employees in 760 locations and I am really looking forward to meeting and working with all my new colleagues, servicing our clients.”