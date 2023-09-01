Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Christian Bonnet joins Nippon Express as senior key account director lifestyle

PhotoWEB2023COULEURjpg
By

Christian Bonnet is joining Nippon Express today as senior key account director lifestyle.

Mr Bonnet, a well known industry figure has vast experience, having served in executive roles at, among others, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, JAS Worldwide and DSV.

He said: “Nippon Express has an established and recognised leadership within the industry and the customer market, which really appealed to me.

“With its fully integrated worldwide logistics set-up for lifestyle (fashion/FMCG), its growth and latest investments, Nippon Express today counts 73,400 employees in 760 locations and I am really looking forward to meeting and working with all my new colleagues, servicing our clients.”

Topics

Most Read

HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

Spotlight on 'DHL vs DSV' in the painful ESG race

OceanX: BRICS-11 – trade & shipping in a multipolar world 

CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low