Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CH Robinson: Know your responsibilities as a US exporter – key updates from BIS on freight forwarding

FDX: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDHD: STEADY YIELDZIM: CAUTION AHEAD OF NUMBERS WMT: CFO KEY REMARKS WMT: RECORD WFWRD: SURGING WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATE

FDX: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDHD: STEADY YIELDZIM: CAUTION AHEAD OF NUMBERS WMT: CFO KEY REMARKS WMT: RECORD WFWRD: SURGING WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATE

Message in the bottle against the Sun setting down
By

This is sourced from a CH Robinson’s blog out yesterday:

As a U.S. exporter, also known as the U.S. Principal Party in Interest (USPPI), you have various responsibilities—even when your overseas customers handle the routing of your cargo. Meeting these obligations can help ensure compliance with regulations and avoid costly and embarrassing export violations.

In March 2024, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) updated their Freight Forwarder Guidance and Best Practices document. The updates include essential guidance for exporters, including best practices for selecting a freight forwarder, exporter responsibilities in routed transactions, and new red flags to look for in export transactions.

Below is a high level summary of the BIS document to help you meet your responsibilities as a U.S. exporter…

Click here for more.

Topics

Most read news

Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship

More challenges for container shipping may be lurking as contract talks loom

'Downside' for Deutsche Bahn, if Schenker isn't sold

China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives

Port strikes would expose airfreight's vulnerability to a 'capacity crisis'

Alert to shippers as airfreight capacity becomes scarce and rates increase

Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput

Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom

New parcel sector dynamics eroding the stranglehold of FedEx and UPS

Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders

India braces for strikes at state-run box terminals

'Made in India' export push lures major box lines into adding services

OceanX: MSC steals Mærsk's thunder again

In an air freight 'race-to-the-bottom', everyone loses

Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat

Air cargo players want 'cohesion and consistency' in how aviation reports emissions