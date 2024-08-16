CH Robinson: Know your responsibilities as a US exporter – key updates from BIS on freight forwarding

By LoadstarEditorial 16/08/2024

This is sourced from a CH Robinson’s blog out yesterday:

As a U.S. exporter, also known as the U.S. Principal Party in Interest (USPPI), you have various responsibilities—even when your overseas customers handle the routing of your cargo. Meeting these obligations can help ensure compliance with regulations and avoid costly and embarrassing export violations.

In March 2024, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) updated their Freight Forwarder Guidance and Best Practices document. The updates include essential guidance for exporters, including best practices for selecting a freight forwarder, exporter responsibilities in routed transactions, and new red flags to look for in export transactions.

Below is a high level summary of the BIS document to help you meet your responsibilities as a U.S. exporter…

