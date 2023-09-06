Subscribe to Premium
Acertus secures RCG Logistics deal

By

PRESS RELEASE

September 05, 2023 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

ST. LOUIS?(BUSINESS WIRE)?ACERTUS, the largest automotive logistics-as-a-service platform, today announced its strategic acquisition of RCG Logistics, a transportation and remarketing provider. This latest investment will allow ACERTUS to extend its product offerings with salvage and repossession, and deliver world-class products and services to additional VIN types, including motorsports, RVs, and other oversized vehicles regardless of condition.

The acquisition advances ACERTUS’ targeted growth strategy, building on ...

