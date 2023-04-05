Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Access channel to Cuba's Mariel terminal is big-ship ready

Mariel Container Terminal Cuba 1
By

Mariel Container Terminal (TCM) in Cuba has announced that the dredging of the channel to accommodate Neo Panamax vessels has been completed. Buoys have been relocated as per new channel dimensions, allowing the terminal to receive vessels of up to 366-metres long, 52-metres wide, and 15-metres deep.

The port of Mariel is ideally positioned in the Caribbean region. It is located 45 km from Havana, the capital of Cuba, in a protected deep-water bay. It is in the centre of the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), a project that promotes the sustainable economic development of Cuba, through the attraction of foreign investment, technological innovation and industrial concentration, while guaranteeing the protection of the environment. An efficient rail and road network connects the ZEDM with Havana and Cuba’s main population centres.

“Thanks to our infrastructure, our privileged geographic location on the north-south and east-west routes, a reliable workforce and high levels of security, TCM is well-positioned to continue to grow. The deepening of the access channel marks another milestone for the port and will add to the strengths of TCM.” said Martin Jose Spini, General Manager of TCM.

Topics

Mariel Container Terminal

Most Read

Shippers brace for freight rate and BAF increase onslaught

B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action

It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year

AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo

Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails

Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

Carrier anger as Nhava Sheva terminal operators hike tariffs

Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – 'top-down' fear strikes back

EXCLUSIVE: Top VP pushed at CH Robinson Europe

Weak demand and slimmer retail margins eat into airfreight spend