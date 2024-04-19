Six arrested a year after record heist at Toronto Airport

By Alexander Whiteman 19/04/2024

Almost a year to the day since Canada’s biggest gold heist, which saw some C$22m in gold and banknotes in an ULD taken from Toronto Pearson Airport’s Cargo East terminal, police have made a slew of arrests.

Announcing the arrests of six people (five in Canada and one in the US) and the seizure of dozens of firearms, Canadian police said the heist belonged “in a Netflix series”. The Guardian noted that the robbery was facilitated by the use of a genuine air waybill, one used for seafood a day earlier. The airline and the armoured car company that handled the gold and cash are reportedly still locked in a “bitter lawsuit”.