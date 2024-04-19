Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Six arrested a year after record heist at Toronto Airport

dreamstime_s_85572249
Photo: © Alexey Novikov | Dreamstime.com
By

Almost a year to the day since Canada’s biggest gold heist, which saw some C$22m in gold and banknotes in an ULD taken from Toronto Pearson Airport’s Cargo East terminal, police have made a slew of arrests.

Announcing the arrests of six people (five in Canada and one in the US) and the seizure of dozens of firearms, Canadian police said the heist belonged “in a Netflix series”. The Guardian noted that the robbery was facilitated by the use of a genuine air waybill, one used for seafood a day earlier. The airline and the armoured car company that handled the gold and cash are reportedly still locked in a “bitter lawsuit”.

Read more...

Topics

Toronto Pearson Airport

Most Read

MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'

Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali

Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker

Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again

Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace

'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates

Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports

Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai

Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie

Soaring air freight rates may level out as summer capacity takes off

Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service

Ammonia, not methanol, will be the 'green fuel of the future'

Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled