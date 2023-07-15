CI: New Jones Act ship offers cautionary tale of shipbuilding protectionism

Cato Institute’s Colin Grabow writes:
Earlier this week an unusual event took place: a U.S. shipyard delivered an oceangoing merchant ship. Named the Janet Marie, the vessel will transport goods between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland. Anyone tempted to toast the new ship as a symbol of U.S. shipbuilding prowess, however, should keep the champagne bottle corked. More an embarrassment than cause for celebration, the containership serves as a rich symbol of the heavily protected U.S. shipbuilding industry’s myriad shortcomings.
The most glaring problem with ...