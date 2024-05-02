Gruber Logistics opens new hub in Verona

By LoadstarEditorial 02/05/2024

PRESS RELEASE

May 02, 2024

Auer/Paderborn. The ink is dry: The transport company Gruber Logistics is opening a hub with up to 100 new employees in Verona. Equipped with 70 loading ramps, it will be able to handle daily departures for the whole of Europe. Gruber Logistics, which has almost doubled its turnover compared to the pre-corona period thanks to considerable organic growth and international acquisitions such as the integration of the German company Universal Transport, is thus strengthening its presence on the important European trade route across the Alps.

With an investment of over two million euros in the new hub, the company is taking another important step forward and positioning itself strategically at the heart of one of the most important freight transport hubs in Europe. To this end, Gruber Logistics has now signed a contract with the development agency Consorzio ZAI, which is responsible for “Italy’s largest city of goods”, the Interporto Quadrante Europa in Verona. The location is also a special one for Gruber Logistics, which has been writing a success story in Verona for 40 years.

“Verona has long been an important hub for our business. The opening of this hub underscores our commitment to serve our customers efficiently and reliably and to simplify their operations,” said Christian Gruber, President of Gruber Logistics. “This investment will allow us to further strengthen our position in logistics, international and domestic distribution and intermodal transportation.” The hub in Verona will be an important addition for Gruber Logistics and will contribute to the optimization of logistics processes. “Our added value on the market lies in our ability to offer our customers integrated solutions. This is particularly evident in the infrastructural possibilities. Verona is a multi-service hub where logistics, national and international distribution, complete transportation and intermodal activities are synergistically linked,” explains Marcello Corazzola, Board Member and Managing Director of Gruber Logistics.

The President of the Consorzio ZAI, Matteo Gasparato, comments: “We are proud to welcome Gruber Logistics to the Interporto Quadrante Europa in Verona. The arrival of such a renowned company is a clear sign of the strength and attractiveness of our Interport as a logistics hub. Gruber Logistics’ decision to locate here confirms the Verona Freight Village’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality services and state-of-the-art infrastructure. We look to the future with enthusiasm and are confident that this new collaboration can make an important contribution to the economic and logistical development of our region.”

The cooperation between Gruber Logistics and Interporto Quadrante Europa has been in place for some time and goes beyond a simple relationship between logistics companies and infrastructure operators. Rather, the two organizations cooperate in promoting key topics such as digitalization and sustainability, in particular through joint involvement in research and innovation projects, which are also funded by the European Commission.