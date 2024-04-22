EFW and MRO Japan enter MOU for conversions

By LoadstarEditorial 22/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Japan and Germany, 22 April 2024 – Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW), Centre of Excellence for Airbus Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions, and MRO Japan (MJP), a leading player in Japan’s aerospace maintenance repair & overhaul market, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate in passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversions.

Under the MOU, MJP will act as a subcontractor for EFW in P2F conversions and provide third party conversion services for the latter’s Airbus A320P2F/A321P2F programmes. With this collaboration, MJP will become Japan’s first conversion site for the new-generation Airbus narrowbody P2F aircraft.

Takashi Takahashi, CEO, MJP, said, “We are very excited about the P2F collaboration and are committed to achieving success together with EFW. We look forward to establishing a long-term strategic cooperation between the two companies for Airbus P2F conversions.”

Japan’s freighter and logistics market size is estimated by industry researchers to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2024-2029, with air freight being the fastest growing market by mode of transport. Compared to road freight, air freight using P2F aircraft provides a more efficient and environmental friendly way of transporting goods. The success of Airbus P2F aircraft which are now flying reliably and efficiently for operators including Yamato Holdings, one of Japan’s largest delivery service companies, reflects an increasing demand for freighters in Japan.

“We look forward to welcoming MJP into our global family of P2F conversion sites. The success of the A321P2F aircraft for our customer FUYO and end customer Yamato Holdings, shows how the narrowbody Airbus P2F platform is a perfect fit for the cargo transportation needs in Japan and the region,” said Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW. “Partnerships with experienced and well-backed solution providers such as MJP will provide the necessary strategic support as we expand our conversion capacity to capture opportunities in the growing Japanese air cargo market.”

EFW’s Airbus A320P2F/A321P2F programmes are developed in collaboration with ST Engineering and Airbus, with EFW holding the Supplemental Type Certificate and leading in the overall programme as well as marketing & sales efforts. To meet the demand for Airbus converted freighters, ST Engineering and EFW set up a network of facilities across Asia Pacific, Europe and the U.S. to carry out conversions for their Airbus P2F programmes, which comprise the A330P2F, A320P2F and A321P2F platforms.