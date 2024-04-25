Sign up for our FREE newsletter
BBC: Mining giant BHP proposes buyout of Anglo American

BBC reports:

UK-based mining giant Anglo American says it has been approached by larger rival BHP about a potential multi-billion dollar takeover offer.

Anglo American told the BBC that the proposal is currently being reviewed by its board of directors but did not reveal the value of the offer.

BHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.

If the deal goes ahead it would be one of the mining industry’s biggest mergers in years.

Anglo American – which operates mines in countries like Chile, South Africa, Brazil and Australia – has a stock market value of around £29bn.

Australian-based BHP is the world’s largest publicly listed mining company with a market valuation of about A$229bn ($149bn; £119.5bn)…

The full post can be read here.

