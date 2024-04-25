Seahorse Freight Association appoints new board members and relaunches summer BBQ event

London, UK, Thursday 25 April, 2024: The Seahorse Freight Association has appointed Parveen Raja, Director and Publisher at EVA International Media Ltd and Robert Minton-Taylor, Visiting Fellow at Leeds Beckett University to its Board and relaunched its Summer BBQ networking event.

The two new Board members bring decades of experience in Public Relations, journalism, publishing, and sales to the management team of the not-for-profit organisation, which champions career and networking opportunities for journalists in supply chain and transport.

Parveen has launched and managed aviation titles and events including Airtransport Publications in 1994, and EVA International in 2007, which publishes titles such as Cargo Airports and Airlines Service (CAAS) and Airline Routes & Ground Services (ARGS), organises events globally, and broadcasts the EVA Podcast.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board to help shine a light on best practice in journalism for our industry, we must encourage new writing talent by recognising excellence,” said Parveen.

“My experience of running the commercial side of publications and launching magazines, means that I understand the importance of great journalism and I am pleased to be able to bring that insight to the Seahorse Board.”

Robert trained and worked as a journalist before moving into Public Relations, spending over 47 years working for clients in the air cargo, rail, road and maritime sectors. Twenty-four of those years were spent working with Wallenius Wilhelmsen as their Global Media Relations Manager while also teaching public relations at Leeds Business School, part of Leeds Beckett University. He is a former Chairperson of Seahorse and a recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award for services to shipping.

“I am passionate about helping young people to thrive in careers in journalism and PR and have been a long-term supporter of Seahorse, which I believe provides fantastic opportunities for the NextGen to both network and understand what great journalism looks like,” said Robert.

“I campaign for greater diversity in the PR profession, as well as for gender equality and Living Wage for internees, and am looking forward to helping the Board to drive initiatives around these important issues.”

The Seahorse Freight Association, which was formed in 1962, brings companies in the supply chain, logistics, and transport industry together with the media who report on them and the Public Relations and marketing professionals who work in the sector.

The Association holds an annual Journalist Awards celebrating excellence in reporting and open to reporters all over the globe.

Seahorse has also relaunched its Summer BBQ networking event, which will now be held on 17th June 2025 at Doggett’s Coat and Badge in Central London.

“Robert and Parveen bring important experience from across the publishing and PR industry to add to our diverse Board of professionals,” said Emma Murray, outgoing Chairman of Seahorse and CEO of Meantime Communications.

“As well as organising the Awards and networking events such as the Summer BBQ, we will be looking to launch new initiatives this year, and their support to help this happen is very welcome.”

To find out about sponsoring the Seahorse Journalism Awards, or attending the Summer Party, contact Emma Murray at [email protected].