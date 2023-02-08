Junior news reporter

The Loadstar is an award-winning, globally respected publication with a reputation for breaking news and editorial integrity. Our publication is divided into free-to-read news content, and Loadstar Premium, our subscription service – and we also publish a podcast. The chosen candidate will be expected to write honestly, and uphold our independent spirit.

About the role

The role is primarily for our daily news content, but with some support and writing for our subscription product and/or podcast when required.

The job includes global travel for press trips, conferences, exhibitions and face-to-face interviews.

The successful candidate will have some experience or qualification in news journalism, and be able to turn complex issues into a simple narrative. You will be an inquisitive, determined and organised individual, have an excellent command of the English language, and be capable of sourcing news.

We require exclusive, original and concise articles, written in an engaging way. Getting the story out fast, often within an hour, is critical to us, so we need a quick thinker, and an efficient writer.

We’d prefer some experience of freight and logistics or other B2B markets, but getting the right person is more important to us than getting the person with the right experience.

Preferably, the chosen candidate would work with our editorial team based in Ipswich, Suffolk. However, for the right candidate, we are open to a combination of remote and office-based work.

Key responsibilities

Source, research and write quality daily and breaking news

Upload news to the site, and proof-read

Support the news editor and other journalists with research or investigative articles

Build and maintain a base of relevant contacts in the logistics industry

Build and maintain a social media presence

Interview senior industry executives

Attend and report on industry events around the world

What we offer

Salary of between £24,000 to £28,000 depending on experience

20 days paid annual leave in addition to English bank holidays and office closures.

Contributory pension

Flexible working locations

To apply, please submit your CV (resume), an example of your work, and cover letter to Alex Lennane: [email protected]