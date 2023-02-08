Junior news reporter
The Loadstar is an award-winning, globally respected publication with a reputation for breaking news and editorial integrity. Our publication is divided into free-to-read news content, and Loadstar Premium, our subscription service – and we also publish a podcast. The chosen candidate will be expected to write honestly, and uphold our independent spirit.
About the role
The role is primarily for our daily news content, but with some support and writing for our subscription product and/or podcast when required.
The job includes global travel for press trips, conferences, exhibitions and face-to-face interviews.
The successful candidate will have some experience or qualification in news journalism, and be able to turn complex issues into a simple narrative. You will be an inquisitive, determined and organised individual, have an excellent command of the English language, and be capable of sourcing news.
We require exclusive, original and concise articles, written in an engaging way. Getting the story out fast, often within an hour, is critical to us, so we need a quick thinker, and an efficient writer.
We’d prefer some experience of freight and logistics or other B2B markets, but getting the right person is more important to us than getting the person with the right experience.
Preferably, the chosen candidate would work with our editorial team based in Ipswich, Suffolk. However, for the right candidate, we are open to a combination of remote and office-based work.
Key responsibilities
- Source, research and write quality daily and breaking news
- Upload news to the site, and proof-read
- Support the news editor and other journalists with research or investigative articles
- Build and maintain a base of relevant contacts in the logistics industry
- Build and maintain a social media presence
- Interview senior industry executives
- Attend and report on industry events around the world
What we offer
- Salary of between £24,000 to £28,000 depending on experience
- 20 days paid annual leave in addition to English bank holidays and office closures.
- Contributory pension
- Flexible working locations
To apply, please submit your CV (resume), an example of your work, and cover letter to Alex Lennane: [email protected]