Part-time freelance Asia correspondent

The Loadstar is an award-winning, globally respected publication with a reputation for breaking news and editorial integrity. Our publication is divided into free-to-read news content, and Loadstar Premium, our subscription service – and we also publish a podcast. The chosen candidate will be expected to write honestly, and uphold our independent spirit.

About the role

The Loadstar is looking for a part-time freelance Asia correspondent, to cover the freight and logistics market across north and south-east Asia as well as Australia.

The successful candidate will need to provide a minimum of three (short) articles a week, of exclusive news and interviews from the region. S/he needs to be a self-starter, have an excellent command of the English language, and be experienced in news writing. We require exclusive, original and concise articles, written in an engaging way. Experience in the logistics market and a good contacts book are preferred, but not essential.

Rate: circa £20,000 per annum.

To apply, please submit your CV (resume), an example of your work, and cover letter to Alex Lennane: [email protected]