Position: Sales Executive

Location: Ipswich, Suffolk, UK.

Salary: Competitive salary and uncapped commission earnings.

About the role

The past few years have seen The Loadstar’s marketing services offering develop and its revenues multiply.

We are looking for a salesperson who would relish the opportunity to work in an international marketplace selling The Loadstar‘s suite of digital marketing solutions.

The role would be based out of our Ipswich office and the sales executive would report directly to The Loadstar’s managing director.

Are you a consultative, client-focused B2B salesperson?

Can you demonstrate a history of opening doors and creating new commercial opportunities?

Are you capable of developing and maintaining long-term, mutually fruitful partnerships with clients?

What you’ll be doing

Developing new advertising business with previously unidentified prospects.

Daily sales outreach via calls, online meetings, digital communication and client visits.

Developing multiple points of contact and working towards key account management.

Maintaining a strong and measurable sales pipeline.

Maintaining and updating sales and client activities and opportunities in our CRM system.

Achieving monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets.

Contributing actively to broader brand development initiatives.

Openly sharing feedback on potential business opportunities and ideas.

Attending relevant industry trade shows and face-to-face events.

Requirements

We’d prefer some B2B media sales experience, but getting the right salesperson is more important to us than getting the salesperson with the right experience.

Proven track record of managing accounts.

A consultative sales approach with a hunter’s drive.

Goal-orientated and able to work collaboratively within a larger team.

What we offer

Competitive salary and uncapped commission earnings.

20 days holiday in addition to Christmas office closure and English bank holidays.

Contributory pension.

On-going B2B media sales training and development.

Fast-track and transparent promotional structure based on performance.

Application process

To apply, please supply your CV and a cover letter to Nick Marsh: [email protected]

Closing date: Friday 30th August. Please note that we will respond to all applicants after the closing date.

The Loadstar is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sectors of the community regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnership status, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation.