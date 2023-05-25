ZH: Goldman: Mutual funds flood into MegaTech stocks as they start cutting cash allocations

By LoadstarEditorial 25/05/2023

ZERO HEDGE writes:

Even before the NVDA blowout earnings report, Goldman flow trader John Flood wrote yesterday that on the bank’s trading desk he had seen consistent Mutual Fund buyers in supercap tech over the last 3 weeks, ever since AAPL made it 5 for 5 in regards to MAGMA earnings beats (all that was before Nvidia added $200 billion in market cap in a stunning, record move). This was a key component of our note from this weekend, in which we ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN