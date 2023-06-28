ZH: General Mills becomes latest company to warn about faltering consumers

By LoadstarEditorial 28/06/2023

ZERO HEDGE writes:

Shares of Cheerios maker General Mills plunged the most in a year after new annual guidance indicated price hikes on ready-to-eat cereals and meal kits would no longer offset slowing sales as consumers pull back on spending.

General Mills expects fiscal year adjusted profit growth at the mid-single-digits percentage for the fiscal year 2023, which ended on May 28 and totaled $4.30 per share, up about 10% in constant currency.

Even though price hikes fueled top-line growth, volumes have sunk ...

