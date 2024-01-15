Xeneta names Tonia Luykx as new chief revenue officer 

By Charlotte Goldstone 15/01/2024

Analytics platform Xeneta has appointed Tonia Luykx as its new chief revenue officer.

Ms Luykx has a history in building and scaling software as a system (SaaS) and tech businesses including Sift, Google, Dropbox and Amazon, and joins Xeneta from her most recent position as VP of global sales for Sift.

She said: “I have always worked in organisations that challenge the status quo, to drive more productivity, more efficiency and a better way of working.

“In terms of the potential to transform how ocean and air freight is bought and sold and how supply chain procurement divisions operate, we have only scratched the surface.”

Xeneta CEO Patrik Berglund said: “At our stage, we want to continuously improve and professionalise our sales force, but also bring in someone who has been through the growth journey we are targeting for Xeneta. Tonia brings both the best-in-class sales knowledge of the large corporate tech environments and the experience of growing an SaaS scale-up.”

Commenting on joining the logistics industry at a turbulent time, Ms Luykx said: “Disruption and innovation is my passion. Back when I joined Google, Microsoft was the status quo on office productivity and when you mentioned ‘the cloud’, people looked up into the sky and wondered what you were talking about.

“I have always been attracted to best-in-class technology and that is true of Xeneta. There isn’t one other organisation that has the global data network of benchmarks and market insights anywhere else in the world, so it is market-leading with huge potential to grow.”