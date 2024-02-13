By LoadstarEditorial 13/02/2024

ContextLogic Announces Agreement to Sell Substantially All Operating Assets and Liabilities Associated with Wish to Qoo10 for $173 Million in Cash

Feb 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST

Purchase Price Represents Approximately $6.50 Per Share, a 44% Premium

ContextLogic to Remain as Publicly Listed Entity, Preserving ~$2.7 Billion of Net Operating Losses (NOLs)

Board Exploring Opportunity for Financial Sponsor to Help ContextLogic Inc. Monetize Value of NOLs

Board Concludes Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives; Unanimously Approves Transaction

Board Also Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan to Protect Ability to Use NOLs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) (“ContextLogic” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has unanimously approved an agreement to sell substantially all of its operating assets and liabilities, principally comprising its Wish ecommerce platform, to Qoo10, an ecommerce platform operating localized online marketplaces in Asia, for approximately $173 million in cash, subject to certain purchase price adjustments. The purchase price represents approximately $6.50 per share and an approximately 44% premium to ContextLogic’s closing stock price on February 9, 2024, the last trading day prior to announcing the transaction.

Following closing of the transaction, ContextLogic will have limited operating expenses and a balance sheet that will be debt-free, with net cash proceeds from the asset sale, approximately $2.7 billion of Net Operating Loss (“NOL”) carryforwards and certain retained assets. The Board intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to help monetize its NOLs. The Board also intends to explore the opportunity for a financial sponsor to help ContextLogic realize the value of its tax assets. If the ContextLogic Board does not identify opportunities that will allow it to effectively monetize the value of its NOLs to the benefit of shareholders, it intends to promptly return all capital to shareholders.

Tanzeen Syed, Chairman of the Board, said, “The Board conducted a thorough review of strategic alternatives with the assistance of outside financial and legal advisors. We evaluated a variety of potential outcomes and determined that the proposed sale of our operating assets and liabilities, while preserving significant NOLs, represents the best path forward to maximize value for shareholders. We also believe there is a significant upside potential to obtaining a long-term aligned capital partner that would support future value creation.”

