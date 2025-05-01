CH Robinson sees revenue fall in Q1, but we are on the right road, says CEO
CH Robinson experienced a near 40% surge in ebit over the three months to April, ...
As the suspense over tariffs and the trade war between Washington and Beijing drags on, keeping firms in limbo, the prospect of major supply chain shocks is growing.
US consumers could find empty shelves in stores and elevated prices, possibly followed by supply chain paralysis when pent-up trade flows overwhelm transport infrastructure and capacity.
The sharp drop in sailings between China and the US, exacerbated by order cancellations that left ships heading across the Pacific with ...
