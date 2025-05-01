By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 01/05/2025

As the suspense over tariffs and the trade war between Washington and Beijing drags on, keeping firms in limbo, the prospect of major supply chain shocks is growing.

US consumers could find empty shelves in stores and elevated prices, possibly followed by supply chain paralysis when pent-up trade flows overwhelm transport infrastructure and capacity.

The sharp drop in sailings between China and the US, exacerbated by order cancellations that left ships heading across the Pacific with ...

