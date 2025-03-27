UBS on Sinotrans : 'Q4 24 top-line missed, but profit slightly beat'

By LoadstarEditorial 27/03/2025

UBS analysts yesterday commented on the numbers released by Sinotrans, a major, listed 3PL player from China that we covered in the past.

They “think the visibility is still low for this year, considering lingering uncertainties on US-China trade policies, and domestic recovery of manufacturing/consumption activities, while earnings tailwinds include improved capabilities to provide a one-stop solution, as well as gains from REITs insurance. We await more color on this year’s outlook from the earnings conference that will be held on ...

