UBS on Sinotrans : 'Q4 24 top-line missed, but profit slightly beat'

Analyst corner: the Kerry Logistics–Sinotrans dichotomy
Seemingly chasing stock prices, for both
UBS analysts yesterday commented on the numbers released by Sinotrans, a major, listed 3PL player from China that we covered in the past.
They “think the visibility is still low for this year, considering lingering uncertainties on US-China trade policies, and domestic recovery of manufacturing/consumption activities, while earnings tailwinds include improved capabilities to provide a one-stop solution, as well as gains from REITs insurance. We await more color on this year’s outlook from the earnings conference that will be held on ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article