TW: Italian media reveals staggering size of MSC’s profit

By LoadstarEditorial 12/10/2023

TRADEWINDS reports:

Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Group has — perhaps inadvertently — revealed its financial performance for the first time.

The holding company of the world’s largest liner company reportedly made €36.2bn ($38.4bn) in profits last year.

The number has been widely published by Italian media outlets after MSC announced the purchase of around half of high-speed Italian train operator Italo.

Turnover of the MSC Group was €86.4bn in 2022, according to Il Messaggero, which first reported the accounts.

Ebitda was €43.2bn and Ebit was €35.7bn.

The Geneva-based company possessed cash reserves amounted to €63bn and equity of €91bn. Medium to long-term debt is put at €26bn…

