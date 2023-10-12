TW: Italian media reveals staggering size of MSC’s profit

2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
2M alliance partners MSC and Maersk will revert to a reduced “winter schedule” coverage for ...
TRADEWINDS reports:
Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Group has — perhaps inadvertently — revealed its financial performance for the first time.
The holding company of the world’s largest liner company reportedly made €36.2bn ($38.4bn) in profits last year.
The number has been widely published by Italian media outlets after MSC announced the purchase of around half of high-speed Italian train operator Italo.
Turnover of the MSC Group was €86.4bn in 2022, according to Il Messaggero, which first reported the accounts.
Ebitda was €43.2bn and Ebit was €35.7bn.
The Geneva-based company possessed cash reserves amounted to €63bn and equity of €91bn. Medium to long-term debt is put at €26bn…
The full story can be found here.
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
Alliances sinking – EC says CBER 'no longer fit for purpose' and won't renew it
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Navigating the quantum revolution in logistics
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
Lean times ahead for Europe’s box ports as carriers push for more capacity cuts
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article