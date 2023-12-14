Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Tr.i: Interest from United Arab Emirates’ ADQ raises debate on DB’s potential Schenker sale

Trans.info reports:

Deutsche Bahn has been exploring the separation from its logistics subsidiary, DB Schenker, since the end of 2022. Recent media reports suggest that a potential bidder from the United Arab Emirates has expressed interest.

In December 2022, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bahn AG (DB) tasked the Board of Directors with examining and preparing a possible sale of up to 100 percent of DB Schenker’s shares. As of now, there is no specific date for the initiation of a sales process.

The examination process and the potential sales process do not have fixed dates. „We are preparing everything with the necessary care and without pressure,” stated Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes and Supervisory Board Chairman Levin Holle in May of this year.

Handelsblatt now reports on a potential bidder from Abu Dhabi showing interest in acquiring the logistics subsidiary DB Schenker. According to the publication, the interested party is ADQ, an investor from the United Arab Emirates and one of the three sovereign wealth funds in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The full post is here.

 

