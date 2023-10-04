The institutional face of Kuehne CEO Stefan Paul – surprise, surprise...
A hard bargain, if you trust certain projections from the bull camp
Flexport’s cost-cutting exercise is reaching Europe, it seems, as I wrote here yesterday, while the biggest topic being talked about in the market* was still ’Clark vs Petersen’.
(*’David Petersen versus Goliath Clark’ some sources have hinted at, that kind of narrative. Seriously amusing, whether you agree or not with that sort of analogy!)
So what?
One, the ex-Amazonian, wasn’t shy reiterating what most of us know very well: Flexport is often overly aggressive with its internal and public financial assertions; Petersen isn’t ...
Estes Express cyber-attack update
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?
FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
CMA CGM orders another eight methanol-fuelled containerships
Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article