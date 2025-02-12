Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits

Fascinating article on how some Chinese ecommerce merchants are using counterfeit USPS labels for postage – which can be bought for less than $0.70 instead of $8.00 – helping Chinese products remain cheap.

It causes “an astronomical” loss for USPS, and can result in fines and prison time. But as one merchant told Rest of World, “I can accept paying some fines, because I am making more in profits.”

 

    Topics

    Temu the ecommerce equation US Postal Service (USPS)

