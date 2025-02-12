Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits

By Alex Lennane 12/02/2025

Fascinating article on how some Chinese ecommerce merchants are using counterfeit USPS labels for postage – which can be bought for less than $0.70 instead of $8.00 – helping Chinese products remain cheap.

It causes “an astronomical” loss for USPS, and can result in fines and prison time. But as one merchant told Rest of World, “I can accept paying some fines, because I am making more in profits.”