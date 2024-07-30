Sign up for our FREE newsletter
T: Former Kansas City Southern CEO Ottensmeyer dies

TRAINS reports:

Former Kansas City Southern CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer — who led the cross-border railroad through turmoil over free trade, the transition to a Precision Scheduled Railroad operating model, and its historic merger with Canadian Pacific — died over the weekend. He was 67.

“Pat’s vision and leadership played a monumental role in the great history of Kansas City Southern as he helped reshape the railway industry,” CPKC CEO Keith Creel said in a statement. “We have lost a remarkable leader and a cherished friend. Pat’s legacy lives on and can be seen in the work we do every day at CPKC. His contributions as a railroader and as a person will never be forgotten.”

CPKC said it would honor Ottensmeyer by lowering flags to half-staff across its network.

“We mourn his tragic passing and extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée Deanne, his entire family, many friends and former colleagues,” Creel added…

The full post is here.

Here’s the announcement by JB Hunt.

