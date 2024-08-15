Svitzer interim report H1 24 – transcript

Mærsk CEO Clerc by the book – 'to each their own'
Beyond the strapline
FDX: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDHD: STEADY YIELDZIM: CAUTION AHEAD OF NUMBERS WMT: CFO KEY REMARKS WMT: RECORD WFWRD: SURGING WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATE
Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship
More challenges for container shipping may be lurking as contract talks loom
China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives
Port strikes would expose airfreight's vulnerability to a 'capacity crisis'
Alert to shippers as airfreight capacity becomes scarce and rates increase
Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput
Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom
New parcel sector dynamics eroding the stranglehold of FedEx and UPS
Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders
India braces for strikes at state-run box terminals
'Made in India' export push lures major box lines into adding services
