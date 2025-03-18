Shareholders at AGM challenge Mærsk over arms shipments to Israel

Take this: AP Møller-Mærsk owners can do without Mærsk Line
PRESS RELEASE
18 March 2025
Shareholders Challenge Maersk Over Arms Shipments to Israel During Annual General Meeting
– Shareholders demand Maersk disclose its human rights due diligence and end arms transfers to Israel.
– Over 70 civil society organizations back the shareholder resolution calling for transparency.
Maersk continues to deny its involvement despite investigations showing millions of pounds in military cargo shipped to Israel.
March 18, 2025 – As Maersk’s Annual ...
