Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation

By Alex Lennane 17/04/2025

Seko Logistics has appointed Gordon Branov (above) as its new CEO, effective from Monday.

Mr Branov replaces Philippe Gilbert, who has served as interim CEO since January and will continue as chair of the board of directors.

The new CEO joins from Estes Forwarding Worldwide, where he was chief product officer for a few months. But prior to that, he was regional head of LTL and final mile for Maersk, and was also formerly chief executive for Pilot Freight Services prior to ...

