Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation

gordon branov
By

Seko Logistics has appointed Gordon Branov (above) as its new CEO, effective from Monday.

Mr Branov replaces Philippe Gilbert, who has served as interim CEO since January and will continue as chair of the board of directors.

The new CEO joins from Estes Forwarding Worldwide, where he was chief product officer for a few months. But prior to that, he was regional head of LTL and final mile for Maersk, and was also formerly chief executive for Pilot Freight Services prior to ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the merry-go-round SEKO Logistics

    Most read news

    'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

    New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover

    Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings

    Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause

    Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season

    Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn

    Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long

    De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators

    Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers

    'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts

    Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'

    White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific

    Marginal gains on east-west ocean container routes in a challenging week

    Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US

    China orders airlines to halt Boeing deliveries

    Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think