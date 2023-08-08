SA's Wall Street Breakfast: Trouble In China

UWL broadens its China footprint, opening four new locations
As firms shift procurement from China, US 3PL UWL is ramping up its footprint there, ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
2023 was the year that China’s economy was supposed to come roaring back following the end of its zero-COVID policy, but all of the indicators are pointing in the opposite direction. Data has shown slowing growth and soaring youth unemployment, and there are many signs that deflation might be a bigger problem than previously imagined. The latest data today showed that Chinese exports suffered their worst fall since the start of the pandemic, while its CPI came in flat in June and producer prices have gone into ...
Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities
Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots
Rising demand and slow steaming a win-win for container lessors
Sinking rates and new capacity create crashing waves in box line financials
Transatlantic carriers must change course and rethink expansion plans
Further contraction expected in global freight forwarding
Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier
'Robust Q2', says Maersk, but battens down the hatches for second half
Remember when Maersk terminated TradeLens – who will now take over digitalising the shipping industry?
'Open-minded' CH Robinson CEO leads the worst of the Q2 23 lot
Congestion shaken off, but US intermodal still in the doldrums
