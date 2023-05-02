Subscribe to Premium
RTR: Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell assets to JP Morgan

A man explores a tower of cubes with the word Risk. Search and correction of errors and failures. Risk management, cost assessment, and business and investment safety. Strengthen business resilience
By

REUTERS reports:

Regulators seized First Republic Bank (FRC.N) and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) on Monday, in a deal to resolve the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and draw a line under a lingering banking turmoil.

First Republic was among regional U.S. lenders most battered by a crisis in confidence in the banking sector in March, when depositors fled en masse from ...

    Topics

    First Republic Bank JP Morgan

