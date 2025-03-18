By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 18/03/2025

DP World has found itself in a controversial position regarding contracts for container terminal concessions at India’s Nhava Sheva port, according to local trade sources.

The Dubai-based operator has two terminal entities at the port: Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), which opened in 1997; and Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), which began operations in 2015.

According to sources, the company has been pooling harbour resources to “overperform” at NSIGT, in an attempt to minimise ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN