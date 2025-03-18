News in Brief Podcast | Week 11 | Ocean rates down, uncertainty up
DP World has found itself in a controversial position regarding contracts for container terminal concessions at India’s Nhava Sheva port, according to local trade sources.
The Dubai-based operator has two terminal entities at the port: Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), which opened in 1997; and Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), which began operations in 2015.
According to sources, the company has been pooling harbour resources to “overperform” at NSIGT, in an attempt to minimise ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
