Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

'Restoring America's maritime dominance'

Trump'd
ID 132344517 © Ginettigino | Dreamstime.com
By

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Dwight Campbell

    April 10, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    Yawwnnnn!

    All those fired government employees can get retrained for this. They should be ready to work on the cheap to make this a reality. No more mid-afternoon nap at your IRS desk. You too can design and build the cheapest box ships, the most beautiful box ships. We will never have seen such beautiful box ships……

Related Stories

Topics

'Trump trade'

Most read news

Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia

Macron calls for ‘suspension’ – CMA CGM's $20bn US investment in doubt

'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty

Mixed response in US to 'Liberation Day', while China leads wave of retaliation

Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff

EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker

List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools

Tariffs and de minimis set air freight rates on a volatile course

Overcapacity looms for ocean trades – with more blanked sailings inevitable

Amazon Air’s metamorphosis: 'a different air cargo unit from two years ago'

'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs

IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes

East-west rates diverge as transpac spots hold while Asia-Europe keeps falling

Temu and DHL join forces to expand non-US ecommerce sales

India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision

Survey results: the biggest concerns for forwarders and shippers in 2025