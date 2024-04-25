Loadstar Press Release Service: terms and conditions

25 April, 2024

The Loadstar can now offer organisations the opportunity to publish their press releases on its homepage, www.theloadstar.com, in its COMPANY NOTICES section.

The Loadstar Press Release Service and any purchases made through The Loadstar are subject to the following terms and conditions.

The Press Release Service is a “pay-as-you-go” service. There will be a one-off fee for each Press Release you publish via our online self-service upload page.

To post a Press Release you need to complete the self-service upload page and then continue to make payment.

When you want to post a Press Release, the price will be made clear during the order process and you agree to pay the price that is stated at the time of your order. Prices are exclusive of taxes and VAT is applicable in the UK. On submitting credit card details or paying an invoice, you are entering into a binding contract with The Loadstar.

You cannot cancel and receive a refund once you have completed the payment.

Our third-party payment provider will issue an invoice for each Press Release for which you have made payment.

1) Definitions

“Client” or ”you” means the person, firm or company or any other entity that sends Press Releases to The Loadstar or “we/us”. “Fees” means the charge by The Loadstar for each Press Release including any order processing charge. Fees are exclusive of taxes.

“Press Release” means any publication or information supplied by the Client to The Loadstar in electronic formats via the self-service upload page and subsequently paid for by the Client.

2) The Client will pay The Loadstar the fees at the time of sending each Press Release. Fees for Press Releases are non-refundable. The Loadstar reserves the right to modify the Fees anytime by providing notice to the Client prior to the Client sending any Press Release.

3) The Loadstar intends to post up to 20 Press Releases at any one time on the COMPANY NOTICES section on the homepage of its website. The Loadstar intends that these will be posted in reverse date order with newest first, and that as the spaces for the Press Releases are filled, the oldest Press Releases will be removed from the homepage to make room for the newest Press Releases. Press Releases that no longer appear on the COMPANY NOTICES section will be archived and can be found via the search function on the website.

4) Content Standards

Whenever you upload a Press Release or make use of a feature that allows you to upload content to our site, or to make contact with other users of our site, you must comply with these Content Standards. The Content Standards must be complied with in spirit as well as to the letter. The Loadstar will determine, in its discretion, whether a Press Release or any other content breaches the Content Standards.

A Press Release or other content must:

Comply with and be submitted in accordance with the Copyright licence clause 5 below.

Be accurate (where it states facts).

Be genuinely held (where it states opinions).

Comply with English law and the law of any country from which it is posted.

Be relevant.

A Press Release or other content must not:

Be defamatory of any person.

Be obscene, offensive, hateful or inflammatory.

Bully, insult, intimidate or humiliate.

Promote violence.

Promote discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.

Disclose the name, address, telephone, mobile, e-mail address or any other personal data in respect of any individual.

Infringe any copyright, database right or trademark or other intellectual property right of any other entity or person.

Breach any legal duty owed to a third party, such as a contractual duty or a duty of confidence.

Be in contempt of court.

Be likely to harass, upset, embarrass, alarm or annoy any other person.

Impersonate any person or misrepresent your identity or affiliation with any person.

Give the impression that the Press Release emanates from The Loadstar.

Advocate, promote, incite any third party to commit, or assist any unlawful or criminal act.

Contain a statement which you know or believe, or have reasonable grounds for believing, that members of the public to whom the statement is, or is to be, published are likely to understand as a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Promote sexually explicit material.

Include child sexual abuse material.

Exploit, abuse or groom for sexual abuse a child or children.

Contain any content that could be construed as advertising, recruiting, soliciting or procuring a child for sexual exploitation or abuse, or organising to do so.

5) Copyright licence

By submitting a Press Release or other content Contribution to us, you agree to grant The Loadstar a non-exclusive, non-transferable, world-wide, royalty free, perpetual licence, with the right to sub-license the relevant Press Release or other content on its website and to use the Press Release or other content for its external and internal business use.

Although the ownership of the rights in the Press Release or other content will not be transferred to The Loadstar, we will have the right to freely use, edit, alter, reproduce, publish and/or distribute the material contained in your Press Release or other content.

If you are not in a position to grant such a licence to The Loadstar, please do not submit the Press Release or other content.

6) Uploading content to our site

You warrant that any Press Release or content sent by you complies with the Content Standards outlined, and you are liable to us and hereby agree to keep us indemnified on a full indemnity basis for any breach of that warranty. This means you will be responsible for any loss or damage we suffer as a result of your breach of warranty.

We have the right to remove any posting you make on our site if, in our opinion, your post does not comply with the Content Standards.

If you wish to contact us in relation to a Press Release or content you have uploaded to our site please contact [email protected].

7) Any timings or other parameters relating to the posting of any Press Release or other content are intended to be estimates only and shall not be of the essence. The Loadstar shall not be liable for any delay in the posting of any Press Release or content. The Loadstar gives no commitment as to the length of time any Press Release shall be posted or available on its website.

8) The website is provided “AS IS” and “AS AVAILABLE”. The Loadstar does not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the data, material, third party advertisements or information as contained in the website or that it will satisfy the Client’s requirements. The Loadstar disclaims all other express or implied warranties, conditions and other terms, whether statutory, arising from course of dealing, or otherwise, including without limitation terms as to quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement. To the extent permitted by law, The Loadstar shall not be liable for any errors or omissions, or any loss, damage or expense incurred by reliance on information, third party advertisements or any statement contained in the website. You assume all risk in using our website and the content available on it. The Loadstar is not responsible for any error, omission or inaccuracy in any advertisement on its website. The Loadstar will not be liable for any damages arising from any use of products or services or information or any actions or omissions taken in reliance on information or any statement on our website or contained in advertising material. Inclusion of any advertisement is not intended to endorse any views expressed, nor products or services offered, nor the organisations sponsoring the advertisement.

9) In the event of a breach of any of the provisions of these terms and conditions by The Loadstar, its total aggregate liability for any damages/losses incurred by the Client arising out of such breach shall not exceed at any time the Fees paid for the Press Release or other product which is the subject matter of the claim. In no event shall The Loadstar be liable for any indirect, special or consequential damages of any kind or nature whatsoever suffered by the Client including, without limitation, lost profits or any other economic loss arising out of or related to the subject matter of these terms and conditions. However, nothing in these terms and conditions shall limit or exclude The Loadstar’s liability for (i) death or personal injury caused by its negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; or (iii) any breach of compelling consumer protection or other laws; (iv) or for any other liability that may not lawfully be limited or excluded.

10) The Client represents and warrants that it will not directly or indirectly engage in any acts that would constitute a violation of English law or other applicable laws or regulations.

11) The parties will comply with all applicable country laws relating to anti-corruption and anti-bribery. The parties represent and affirm that no bribes or corrupt actions have or will be offered, given, received or performed in relation to the procurement or performance of these terms and conditions. For the purposes of this clause, “bribes or corrupt actions” means any payment, gift, or gratuity, whether in cash or kind, intended to obtain or retain an advantage, or any other action deemed to be corrupt under the applicable country laws.

12) All Products supplied herein are subject to these terms and conditions only, to the exclusion of any other terms which would otherwise be implied by trade, custom, practice or course of dealing. Nothing contained in any Client-issued purchase order, acknowledgement, terms and conditions or invoice will in any way modify or add any additional terms to these terms and conditions. The Loadstar reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions from time to time.

13) These terms and conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them or their subject matter shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. The English courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any dispute.

The Loadstar Media Ltd | Company reg no: 08550111 | VAT No: GB171306729

The Loadstar Media Ltd has taken all reasonable steps to verify the accuracy of the content of this site. However, The Loadstar Media Ltd and its directors shall not be responsible for any errors or omissions.

Copyright © The Loadstar Media Ltd 2024