Podcast interview: Tom Bradley, director of Amazon Air Cargo

In this Amazon Air Cargo special podcast, host Mike King sits down with Tom Bradley, director and GM for Amazon Air Cargo, in what is likely the company’s first major air cargo interview.

Mr Bradley discusses Amazon’s growing third-party air freight services, AI in logistics, and whether Amazon is on the path to becoming an integrator.

Tom Bradley joined Amazon in 2011 and serves as the director and GM for Amazon Air Cargo. Prior to leading Amazon Air Cargo, Tom led businesses across Amazon’s logistics and pick-up division, including Amazon Locker, Apartment Locker, and Locker+, and warehousing and delivery functions, including Multi-Channel Fulfilment and Amazon Warehousing and Distribution. Tom has also worked in the retail industry, focused on home, cell phones, and mobile electronics.

 

Click here to listen to the episode on SPOTIFY

Click here to listen to the episode on APPLE PODCASTS

Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your streaming platform of choice by searching for ‘The Loadstar’.

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.

