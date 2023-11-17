PB: PE's waiting game

By LoadstarEditorial 17/11/2023

PITCHBOOK writes:

Hot economic growth and consumer spending have combined with cooler inflation to craft a healthy US economy. But the higher-for-longer timeline for interest rates and a disconnect on valuations between buyers and sellers create a more lukewarm environment for private equity.

While PE firms dealt with those issues, another threat emerged to the industry’s growth: higher yields on Treasury notes. Long-term bonds could present competition for PE as institutional investors allocate capital to less risky asset classes.

The latest report in our data-rich Quantitative Perspectives series, The Waiting Game, presents the case for long-term challenges in PE…

To read the full report, please click here, register and download it.