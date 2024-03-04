PayCargo and Rippey AI partner in logistics payments

By LoadstarEditorial 04/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Partnership will focus on connecting artificial intelligence with both payable and receivable invoices.

Logistics payments and data infrastructure platform PayCargo has announced a partnership with Rippey AI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven company that produces automation solutions for freight forwarders/NVOCC, 3PLs, ocean carriers, trucking companies, and shippers.

“Through our partnership with Rippey AI, we are looking to utilize AI-based technology to connect two critical parts of the supply chain that will drive even more efficiency across the industry – invoice automation and transaction processing,” said Eduardo Del Riego, PayCargo CEO. “The innovations that Matt Motsick and his team have already brought to the logistics industry, along with the payments expertise and technology of our PayCargo platform, make this an ideal partnership.”

PayCargo and Rippey AI plan to use their expertise in both invoice automation and payment processing to take that technology a step further by automating the payment transaction for the payer and receiver after an invoice has been issued.

“For years we have enabled logistics and supply chain companies to drive efficiency and better engage with their customers by using AI technology to automate manual processes like creating shipments, generating quotes and answering common customer service related questions,” said Matt Motsick, Founder and CEO, Rippey AI. “The ability to innovate on the transaction process for both payables and receivables with PayCargo will ensure we continue to drive innovation across the industry.”

PayCargo’s cloud-based payments network enables payers to quickly and securely pay air and ocean carriers, maritime ports, ground handlers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers, among others. PayCargo integrates with over 50 leading Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) entities across various transport modes: Ocean, Air, Rail, and Trucking. Today, PayCargo’s network of more than 130,000 businesses is the leading independent payment platform focused on expediting the movement of cargo in North America and is rapidly expanding in Europe and other geographies.