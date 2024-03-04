PayCargo and Rippey AI partner in logistics payments

Smarter approach needed to reap the benefits of a digital air cargo industry
AI will be “vital” to meeting the “the changing needs of the air cargo industry”, ...
PRESS RELEASE
Partnership will focus on connecting artificial intelligence with both payable and receivable invoices.
Logistics payments and data infrastructure platform PayCargo has announced a partnership with Rippey AI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven company that produces automation solutions for freight forwarders/NVOCC, 3PLs, ocean carriers, trucking companies, and shippers.
“Through our partnership with Rippey AI, we are looking to utilize AI-based technology to connect two critical parts of the supply chain that will drive even more efficiency across the industry – invoice automation and transaction processing,” said Eduardo Del Riego, PayCargo CEO. “The innovations that Matt Motsick and his team have already brought to the logistics industry, along with the payments expertise and technology of our PayCargo platform, make this an ideal partnership.”
PayCargo and Rippey AI plan to use their expertise in both invoice automation and payment processing to take that technology a step further by automating the payment transaction for the payer and receiver after an invoice has been issued.
“For years we have enabled logistics and supply chain companies to drive efficiency and better engage with their customers by using AI technology to automate manual processes like creating shipments, generating quotes and answering common customer service related questions,” said Matt Motsick, Founder and CEO, Rippey AI. “The ability to innovate on the transaction process for both payables and receivables with PayCargo will ensure we continue to drive innovation across the industry.”
PayCargo’s cloud-based payments network enables payers to quickly and securely pay air and ocean carriers, maritime ports, ground handlers, freight forwarders, and customs brokers, among others. PayCargo integrates with over 50 leading Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) entities across various transport modes: Ocean, Air, Rail, and Trucking. Today, PayCargo’s network of more than 130,000 businesses is the leading independent payment platform focused on expediting the movement of cargo in North America and is rapidly expanding in Europe and other geographies.
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...
IKEA asks courts to intervene as Convoy's unpaid truckers send flurry of invoices
Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
Restructured Flexport – finally on the mend?
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article