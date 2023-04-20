Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

By Alex Lennane 20/04/2023

Dave Bates is joining XPO tomorrow as chief operating officer, North American LTL.

Mr Bates joins XPO from Old Dominion Freight Line, where he spent 27 years. Latterly he was SVP operations, a role he held for nearly 12 years, responsible for all day-to-day operations in North America.

Prior to that he was regional VP and has also had jobs with Carolina Freight Carriers and Roadway Express.

XPO CEO Mario Harik said: “Dave is a high-impact executive with a strong track record of driving excellence in all aspects of LTL operations. We’re delighted that he’ll be leading our operations in creating ongoing value for our customers and investors.”

It’s not XPO’s first poach from Old Dominion. As Loadstar Premium highlighted as part of its analysis last week, XPO named Wes Frye, a 30-year Old Dominion veteran (including 18 years as CFO) to its board of directors.